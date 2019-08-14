Arts & Entertainment

A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault for role in June 30 street brawl in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) -- A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers' two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The courts said the defendants "were not in a situation" where they were entitled to self-defense and that they "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him."

As a result, the three defendants were "convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences."

RELATED: Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US

A$AP Rocky was released from jail after President Donald Trump started tweeting about the case.

NOTE: Video in this article is from a previous story about A$AP Rocky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentassaultverdictjailpoliticsswedenpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Epstein accuser Araoz files first lawsuit following his death
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
Body cam footage shows officers confronted by dogs
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Suspect accused in au pair and father's deaths due in NJ court
New bottled water to arrive in Newark, 20K cases had old best by dates
AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery
Show More
South Carolina woman attacked by alligator while walking dog
Order sought to let unvaccinated students attend school in NY
New law gives victims of child sex abuse more time to seek justice
NFL teaming with Jay-Z on entertainment and social activism
15 apps parents should know about
More TOP STORIES News