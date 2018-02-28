OSCARS

A look at the standout moments from Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago. (Getty Images /Images Press )

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
LOS ANGELES --
From history makers to daring and simple fashion statements, the last 30 years of the Oscars have been truly memorable. Take a trip down Oscars memory lane and look at some unforgettable moments from past ceremonies.

Standout Moments from the 1988 Oscars

In 1988, Cher took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for the 80s romantic comedy Moonstruck, but audiences could not take their eyes off her sheer and sequined midriff-baring dress.

"People were so weirded out about this dress, and I feel it's quite appropriate for the evening," Cher told the press following the ceremony.

That same year, the film The Last Emperor took home nine Academy Awards including Best Picture. The film, based on the life of Chinese emperor Pu Yi, allowed Bernardo Bertolucci to become the first Italian to win the Oscar for Best Director.

Standout Moments from the 1998 Oscars

Twenty years ago, 90s minimalist fashion ruled the red carpet, but James Cameron was the true "king of the world" as his blockbuster Titanic set records at the 70th Oscars.

When it came to the red carpet in 1998, it was all about simplistic style and trends. Sharon Stone made a statement on the red carpet wearing a Vera Wang evening skirt with her then-husband Phil Bronstein's Gap button-up shirt.

The classic film Titanic made history in more ways than one during the ceremony. Titanic earned 14 nominations, tying the record for the most nominations alongside the films All About Eve (1950), Ben-Hur (1959) and Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003). During the ceremony, the film took home 11 Oscars including Best Picture, tying the record for most wins alongside Ben-Hur (1959) and Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003).

Up-and-coming singer Aaliyah graced the Oscars stage, giving her first and final Oscar performance with "Journey to the Past" from the Anastasia sound track.

Standout Moments from the 2008 Oscars

The 80th Annual Academy Awards were nothing short of entertaining and history-making as well.

Jon Stewart brought on the laughs as the host, and for the fist time since 1964, none of the acting winners were Americans. Daniel Day-Lewis won Best Actor for There Will Be Blood, Tilda Swinton won Best Supporting Actress for Michael Clayton, Marion Cotillard won Best Actress for La Vie en Rose and Javier Bardem won Best Supporting actor for No Country for Old Men.

Marion Cotillard's win made her only the third actor in a foreign language film to win one of the Academy's acting awards, following Sophia Loren in 1961's Two Women and Roberto Benigni in 1998's Life is Beautiful.

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
