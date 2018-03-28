They were one of America's favorite families for nearly a decade. Now the Conners are coming back, more than 20 years after the last episode ofwas aired.The original cast fromis returning. See what they've been up to in the last two decades.A successful comedian outside of the show, in 2012, Roseanne tried a different path by running for president. She failed to gain the presidential nomination for the Green Party and ended up running for the Peace and Freedom Party, gaining 67,000 votes.She's also had her own talk show, done stand-up comedy, judged, and starred in the reality show, about her macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.Since the show ended, Goodman has starred in films such asandbecoming a well-loved actor. Though Goodman's character passed away at the end of the original series, Dan is back in the new series.Gilbert has been busy behind the camera, serving as an executive producer and co-host of CBS'. She also had a recurring role onas her former co-star Johnny Galecki's potential love interest.Since, the actress has been in films like Hilary Swank's Oscar-winnerand guest starred in TV shows includingandChalke took on the role of Becky later in the series. Whenended, Chalke starred as Dr. Elliot Reid in the hit TV medical comedy. The actress also had stints onand, and currently stars in the animated seriesas Beth. She'll take on a new role, Andrea, in the revival.Fishman, who landed the role of DJ inat the age of six, went back to high school after the show ended. He continued to have small roles in TV shows and films, and became a co-host on Barr's talk show.Since saying goodbye to her character as Roseanne's little sister, Metcalf has starred inand HBO's. She's also seen success on the stage, with four Tony Award nominations, including a win for. She's been known recently for being nominated for an Oscar for her performance as the title character's mother in