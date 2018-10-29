ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

ABC's 20/20 inducted into Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame

ABC's 20/20 was inducted intot he Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame on Monday night.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
It is the country's second longest running television news magazine - and now, ABC's 20/20 has been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

The program was among 15 inducted Monday during the 28th anniversary gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown, Manhattan.

'Good Morning America' and 'The View' have previously been honored with this induction.

