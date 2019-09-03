ABC's 'The View' kicks off season 23

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The View" is on a roll. It's the go-to show for politicians on both sides of the aisle, and it ranks in the top four of all network and syndicated daytime news and talk shows.All of the regular panelists are back in place for season 23."This is how you know summer vacation is over," announced moderator Whoopi Goldberg.The start of the season marked the return of Abby Huntsman after her maternity leave and she brought her twins along."This is Ruby, and William developed a big crush on Meghan during the break," she told the audience on Tuesday.When Sandy Kenyon met up with her afterwards, Huntsman said, "the twins were so relaxed. I was shocked. They're not ever like this. They must've known they were the first guests of Season 23!"Goldberg begins the season almost fully recovered after her life-threatening bout with pneumonia earlier this year.Kenyon asked her, "did it change how you viewed life?" She replied, "Yeah. When someone says, 'You're dying' it puts everything in perspective. 'Oh I see so you're telling me I have to take better care of myself.'"The pride of Williamsburg, Joy Behar, has begun her third decade on the show. She finds people really relate to her, and she knows why."You know I grew up with a lot of people who are just like me, and that's the reason I think that Williamsburg helped a lot. Also it was a tough neighborhood when I was there. It wasn't the Yuppieville that it is now," she said."The View" has been called, "the most important political show in America," by The New York Times, and co-host, Sunny Hostin, admits: "it gets really intense because we are all pretty intense. I know I am just an intense person by nature."Co-host Meghan McCain has made her mark as a conservative Republican.Kenyon asked if there was ever a point where she wondered what she got herself into."Yes, but I also think there so many positives about it. I mean having this platform beats out everything and being able to use my voice," McCain said.Goldberg didn't exactly relax during her summer break. She had to undergo a double root canal this summer: dental work delayed when she came down with pneumonia. She was in pain as she fought her way back to health. What a trouper!----------