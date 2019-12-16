Oscars 2020: Academy announces shortlist for 9 categories

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar season is already heating up! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the shortlists for nine different Oscar categories. Here's a look at the shortlists as well as information from the Academy about how they were determined.The full list of Oscar nominees will be announced Monday, Jan. 13, 2020."Advocate""American Factory""The Apollo""Apollo 11""Aquarela""The Biggest Little Farm""The Cave""The Edge of Democracy""For Sama""The Great Hack""Honeyland""Knock Down the House""Maiden""Midnight Family""One Child Nation""After Maria""Fire in Paradise""Ghosts of Sugar Land""In the Absence""Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)""Life Overtakes Me""The Nightcrawlers""St. Louis Superman""Stay Close""Walk Run Cha-Cha"Czech Republic, "The Painted Bird"Estonia, "Truth and Justice"France, "Les Misérables"Hungary, "Those Who Remained"North Macedonia, "Honeyland"Poland, "Corpus Christi"Russia, "Beanpole"Senegal, "Atlantics"South Korea, "Parasite"Spain, "Pain and Glory""Bombshell""Dolemite Is My Name""Downton Abbey""Joker""Judy""Little Women""Maleficent: Mistress of Evil""1917""Once upon a Time...in Hollywood""Rocketman""Avengers: Endgame""Bombshell""The Farewell""Ford v Ferrari""Frozen II""Jojo Rabbit""Joker""The King""Little Women""Marriage Story""Motherless Brooklyn""1917""Pain and Glory""Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker""Us""Speechless" from "Aladdin""Letter To My Godfather" from "The Black Godfather""I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough""Da Bronx" from "The Bronx USA""Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II""Stand Up" from "Harriet""Catchy Song" from "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part""Never Too Late" from "The Lion King""Spirit" from "The Lion King""Daily Battles" from "Motherless Brooklyn""A Glass of Soju" from "Parasite""(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman""High Above The Water" from "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am""I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4""Glasgow" from "Wild Rose""Dcera (Daughter)""Hair Love""He Can't Live without Cosmos""Hors Piste""Kitbull""Memorable""Mind My Mind""The Physics of Sorrow""Sister""Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days""Brotherhood""The Christmas Gift""Little Hands""Miller & Son""Nefta Football Club""The Neighbors' Window""Refugee""Saria""A Sister""Sometimes, I Think about Dying""Alita: Battle Angel""Avengers: Endgame""Captain Marvel""Cats""Gemini Man""The Irishman""The Lion King""1917""Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker""Terminator: Dark Fate"