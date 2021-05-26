john cena

John Cena says he's 'really sorry' for calling Taiwan a country after backlash from fans in China

By Huizhong Wu, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists.

In a short video posted Tuesday on Chinese social media site Weibo, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or go into much detail about the incident, which occurred earlier this month when he was doing a promotion for "Fast & Furious 9" with Taiwanese media.

"In one interview, I made a mistake," he said in heavily accented Mandarin Chinese. "I need to say now that this is very, very, very, very, very important. I love and respect China and the Chinese people. I'm very, very sorry. As for my mistake, I really apologize for it."

In his interview with TVBS, a Taiwanese cable channel, Cena was also speaking in Mandarin when he said Taiwan would be the first "country" to be able to see the film. That led to an uproar in China, which considers the self-governing democracy its own territory to be taken back by force if necessary.

It was unclear if Cena's apology worked, as many comments on Chinese social media in response to his video were negative. Likewise, Cena was also facing scorn back in the United States, where Sen. Tom Cotton called the apology "pathetic" and others lashed out at him on social media as a "coward."

Global companies and celebrities seeking to maintain access to the lucrative Chinese market have to tread a fine line on many issues as online nationalistic outrage can spark boycotts.

China has increasingly pressured foreign firms over their statements on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, the South China Sea and other issues Beijing considers sensitive.

Airlines and other multinational companies have been pushed to refer to Taiwan as a part of China on their websites or risk damage to their business in China.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV cut ties with the NBA for a year in response to a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, even though the post was quickly deleted.

News about Chloe Zhao, a Chinese director, winning an Oscar was censored in April after old interviews surfaced where she said that she grew up in a place where there were "lies" everywhere.

Brands including Swedish retailer H&M, Adidas and Nike have been targeted for consumer boycotts after state media criticized them for expressing concern about reports of forced labor in China's western region of Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, "Fast & Furious 9" - the latest in the Hollywood franchise - appeared to be doing well in China despite the uproar. The film has taken in $155 million at the box office in China since it opened on May 21, according to local media reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjohn cenamovie newsu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOHN CENA
John Cena pledges to donate $500K to firefighters in California
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
Bulls, Tamika Catchings win Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 'Super flower blood moon' total lunar eclipse
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy with a storm in spots
Man arrested in connection with deadly Brooklyn fire
Fleet Week New York is back and virtual for 2nd straight year
Best bets for Memorial Day weekend shopping deals
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe
Show More
Veterans Affairs reports 0 COVID deaths for 1st time since March 2020
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
Exclusive: Internal MTA data shows no police presence in most stations
Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises
NYC mayor's race: Donovan arrested, teachers endorse Stringer, Yang's wife speaks out
More TOP STORIES News