Arts & Entertainment

Actress Valerie Harper, known for 'Rhoda,' 'Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 80, family says

Actress Valerie Harper, best known for her roles in "Rhoda" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died at age 80, her family says.

Her family confirmed the actress died at 10:06 a.m. Friday. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed but she had been treated for cancer since 2009.

Harper first came to fame for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and then the character was spun off to her own sitcom, "Rhoda," in the late 1970s.

RELATED: Five times 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' blazed a trail

She won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for her work in those two shows.

Harper returned to TV as the lead in the sitcom "Valerie," though she left the show after the second season in a contract dispute.





Through the course of a television, film and theater career that spanned nearly seven decades, Harper was nominated for eight Emmys, winning four; and nominated for six Golden Globes, winning one. She was also nominated for a best actress Tony in 2010 for her role in the play "Looped."

She continued to be active well into her 70s, with roles on shows such as "2 Broke Girls" and "The Simpsons" and in 2013 appearing as a contestant on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodtelevisioncelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Absolute monster': Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Cat 3 storm
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
NJIT officers suspended after arrest video shared on social media
Brooklyn street showered with raw chicken parts
5-year-old girl killed by falling fence in Brooklyn
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Man falls to death at his own Manhattan rooftop party
Show More
NYC deploys FDNY to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Truck in Bronx hauling fruit - and millions in cocaine
Mets legend, LI Ducks manager arrested in domestic dispute
Raccoons, fleas prompt NY school to relocate 1st week of classes
More TOP STORIES News