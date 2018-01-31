ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"Define 'true'": Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel' amid allegations of affair with President Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, adult film star Stormy Daniels answered many of his questions with teasing questions of her own. ("JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!" / ABC - Jackhole Industries)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, answering many of his questions with teasing questions of her own -- when she even answered at all.

Adding to confusion about whether Daniels denies a 2006 sexual relationship with then-businessman Donald Trump, a statement was released earlier Tuesday on Daniels' behalf that read in part, "I am not denying this affair because I was paid hush money ... I am denying this affair because it never happened."

Daniels' lawyer confirmed the statement was authentic, but when Kimmel pointed out that the signature on the new statement looks different from her signature elsewhere, Daniels agreed.

"That does not look like my signature, does it?" she commented.

Kimmel asked her where the statement came from, and Daniels said she didn't know.

"It came from the internet. I also work for the FBI and I'm a man, according to the internet today," she said.

Kimmel then asked Daniels whether she had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

"If you didn't have a non-disclosure agreement, you could certainly say, 'I don't have a non-disclosure agreement,' yes?" Kimmel asked.

Daniels replied, "You're so smart, Jimmy."

The talk show host later asked her about the 2011 interview with InTouch Magazine, in which Daniels described how they allegedly met and began the relationship.

"I thought this was a talk show, not a horror movie," Daniels said after Kimmel read an excerpt about Trump meeting her in his room in pajama pants.

She said she hadn't seen the whole transcript of the interview, but that she did not give the interview as it was written.

When Kimmel asked her if the statements he had read were true, she replied, "Define 'true.'"

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, first made allegations she'd had a relationship with Trump in 2011, according to the Associated Press. She again made the allegations before the election, but it was brought back into the headlines after a recent Wall Street Journal article reported that Trump's personal lawyer paid Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from discussing it publicly.

Kimmel addressed critics who said he shouldn't have had Daniels on his show during his opening monologue, pointing out that he'd had Monica Lewinsky on his show multiple times.

See excerpts from the interview in the video above and on Kimmel's YouTube page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityjimmy kimmelPresident Donald Trumpdonald trump
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News