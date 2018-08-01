ENTERTAINMENT

Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City

Al Pacino stops at Manco & Manco Pizza. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 1, 2018.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. --
A legendary actor has been spotted at the Jersey Shore.

Al Pacino stopped by Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City around 2 p.m. Monday for a meal with his family.

Employees say they didn't even recognize him until right before he left.

Later in the day, the staff noticed Pacino waiting in his car, so they decided to bring him a pie to go.

Manager Dave Evans posed in a photo with the Academy Award winner.

Manco & Manco manager Dave Evans poses with Al Pacino outside the Ocean City, New Jersey pizza shop on Monday, July 30, 2018.



