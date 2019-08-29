jeopardy

Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'

CENTURY CITY, Calif. -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said he has "gone through a lot of chemotherapy" but is "on the mend" ahead of the show's new season.

In a new video released by the "Jeopardy!" team, Trebek reflected on the show's "historic" 35th season, which included "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer's historic winning streak, and said he is looking forward to the show's upcoming 36th season.

"We have some exciting things coming up, and I can't wait to share them with all of you," Trebek said. "Let me tell you: It's going to be a good year."

Trebek, 79, announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In the video, Trebek indicated that his chemotherapy treatments are over and his current condition is "all I can hope for right now."

In a statement, "Jeopardy!" said Trebek returned to resume taping the show's new season on July 22. Forty new episodes have already been produced.

Trebek has served as the face of the game show since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. With nearly 8,000 episodes under his belt, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

Season 36 of "Jeopardy!" premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Click here to find out when it airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
JEOPARDY
Holzhauer to compete in Jeopardy's 'Tournament of Champions'
'Jeopardy James' gives to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name
Jennings calls 'Jeopardy!' match-up with Holzhauer 'inevitable'
U of Chicago librarian ends Holzhauer's Jeopardy streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man allegedly traps couple in NYC home, kills husband with club
Hurricane heads for Florida, expected to grow to Cat 4 storm
NYPD: Girl missing after dad leaves her with man to commit crime
Judge won't overturn murder conviction linked to disgraced cop
Final lineup set for ABC Democratic primary debate
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in Queens
Show More
Rockland County GOP pulls video over claims of anti-Semitism
NJ school district installs bulletproof doors in wake of shootings
Ex-NYPD cops plead guilty to on-duty sex with teen, get probation
2 pedestrians fatally struck on New York City highways
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
More TOP STORIES News