Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!" shared the latest on his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 79-year-old said he was "near remission" but is indicating something different. The show host said in an interview with Good Morning America, he is very aware of the "terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer."

There is an overall 9 percent five-year survival rate for all stages of the cancer combined, according to reports by the American Cancer Society.

Since his diagnosis, Trebek has remained positive and has received plenty of support from fans and loved ones.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer

Since coming forth about his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer in March, Trebek has become an outspoken advocate raising awareness about the disease and the symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic canceralex trebekcanceramerican cancer societyjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Woman plunges over 10 feet into NYC rooftop hole, saved by her screams
Wind turbine collapses, causes billboard to crash into parking lot
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Show More
Fire department damaged by Christmas fire gets help from community
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
More TOP STORIES News