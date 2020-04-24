coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Alicia Keys' new song dedicated to essential workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Alicia Keys is sending a powerful message with her newest song that can serve as an anthem for our essential workers.

"You're doing a good job, don't get too down, the world needs you now, know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah," she sings.

Keys says she originally wrote "Good Job" months ago as a tribute to the unsung heroes in her own life.

She says when the pandemic hit, she realized the lyrics applied to all the unsung heroes whose work is critical to getting us through this crisis.

