How Alisha Marie used humor to launch a YouTube career?

How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?

Alisha Marie sat down with Eyewitness News on a recent trip to New York to gush about how she started creating content on YouTube. (WABC)

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Back in the day when YouTube was just evolving, Alisha Marie created a few back-to-school videos on her webcam. Little did she know how powerful her content would become and how impactful her YouTube content would be to fans.

The California native sat down with Eyewitness News on a recent trip to New York to gush about how she started creating content on YouTube more than eight years ago. Now, creating video content is her full-time job.

It is a massive commitment but also an exciting time in the ever-evolving digital media industry, from webcam recordings (full 14-minute rips with an awkward ending) to advanced productions, including industry cameras, editing, and graphics.

Alisha has gained a loyal following of more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Her most popular series is "Roommate Wars," which is a hilarious compilation of her and her sister trying to out prank each other. Another series, "Awkward Situations," is based on a close friend who finds herself in the most embarrassing scenarios.

Don't miss her hysterical and entertaining videos on YouTube, or follow her on Instagram.
This story is part of our ongoing digital series: Social Superstars
