NEW YORK (WABC) --Twenty-four holiday seasons later and Mariah Carey is still breaking records with her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
The 1994 classic set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify when it was played 10.8 million times on Christmas Eve.
Wait... What?! 😳😳😳 https://t.co/C2zw3hGQeK— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2018
The song beat the record held by XXXTentacion's "SAD!" the day after the rapper's death.
Carey called the new feat an "amazing Christmas gift."
PHOTOS: Mariah Carey through the years
