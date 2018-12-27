MARIAH CAREY

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' breaks Spotify record

Twenty-four holiday seasons later and Mariah Carey is still breaking records with her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Twenty-four holiday seasons later and Mariah Carey is still breaking records with her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

The 1994 classic set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify when it was played 10.8 million times on Christmas Eve.


The song beat the record held by XXXTentacion's "SAD!" the day after the rapper's death.

Carey called the new feat an "amazing Christmas gift."
