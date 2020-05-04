Happy May the Fourth! The Star Wars movies, series to watch on Disney+ for Star Wars Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5870724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' on Disney+.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6124602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the trailer for the new documentary series, "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," coming to Disney+ on May 4.

Season 15, Episode 15 "Co-Dependents Day"

Season 21, Episode 12 "Million Dollar Maybe"

Season 3, Episode 12 "I Married Marge"

Season 10, Episode 10 "Viva Ned Flanders"

Season 30, Episode 10 "Tis the 30th Season"

Season 26, Episode 9 "I Won't be Home for Christmas"

Season 17, Episode 10 "Homer's Paternity Coot"

Season 15, Episode 4 "Regina Monologues"

Season 23, Episode 4 "Replaceable You"

Season 26, Episode 9 "I Won't be Home for Christmas"

Season 26, Episode 10 "The Man Who Came to be Dinne"

Season 15, Episode 15 "Co-Dependents Day"

Season 24, Episode 3 "Adventures in Baby-Getting"

Season 18, Episode 16 "Lisa's Rival"

Season 6, Episode 2 "Lisa's Rival"

Season 10, Episode 9 "Mayored to the Mob"

Season 11, Episode 4 "Treehouse of Horror X"

Season 15, Episode 15 "Co-Dependents Day"

Season 21, Episode 1 "Homer the Whopper"

Season 13, Episode 10 "Half Decent Proposal"

Season 30, Episode 18 "Bart vs. Itchy & Scratchy"

Season 20, Episode 1 "Sex Pies and Idiot Scrapes"

Season 15, Episode 4 "Regina Monologues"

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

Mars: Inside SpaceX

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Missions to the Sun

Aliens of the Deep

Atlantis Rising

Roving Mars

Science Fair

Happy May the Fourth! If you're looking for a way to celebrate Star Wars Day, here's a roundup of the Star Wars and space-themed content available to stream now on Disney+:In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney+ released "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" two months ahead of schedule on the streaming service, marking the first time ever that fans can stream the entire Skywalker saga in one place."The Rise of Skywalker" concludes the nine-part Skywalker saga, which began with George Lucas' 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope."In addition to the Skywalker saga, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is also available to stream on Disney+ and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is coming soon.The seven-season run of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" comes to an end today. In the series finale, Ahsoka and Rex find themselves in a desperate race for their own survival. With the galaxy in chaos, they must use all of their skills to outwit the dangerous forces that surround them."Star Wars: The Clone Wars" stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Sam Witwer as Maul. Dave Filoni is credited as the series' executive producer and supervising director.The series' seventh season was the first to premiere on Disney+. The series premiered on Cartoon Network in 2008, running for five seasons before an eventual move to Netflix for one season."Star Wars: Rebels," "Star Wars: Resistance" and "Star Wars: Blips" are among the other Star Wars series available to stream on Disney+.Though "Clone Wars" is wrapping up today, there's also a new entry in the Star Wars universe: "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian." The eight-episode docu-series pulls back the curtain on "The Mandalorian," with each episode exploring a different part of the production of the first live-action Star Wars television series. The series includes interviews, behind-the-scenes "Mandalorian" footage and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.(It goes without saying that "The Mandalorian" is also available to stream, too!)The team at Disney+ curated the following list of "The Simpsons" episodes over the years with Star Wars references that are available to stream on Disney+:If you've already watched every other minute of Star Wars content on Disney+, consider checking out these space-theme documentaries from National Geographic: