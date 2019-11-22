2019 AMAs host Ciara weighs in on Taylor Swift's feud with former label

LOS ANGELES -- Chart-topping artist Ciara will command the 2019 American Music Awards as this year's host. Last year, the singer-songwriter blew the roof off the theater with her "Level Up" performance alongside Missy Elliot.
Ciara tells us, "I feel so proud and I feel so honored to be here. I remember being a little girl watching the show...watching the amazing host grace the stage and thinking, 'I could do that one day.'"
Tons of legends will be performing this year, including Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Green Day, and more. Click here for the full list of performances.
"It represents all music culture...you get to see some of the best artists from all over on this stage," Ciara says.
When it comes to hosting, the word "nervous" doesn't exist in Ciara's mind. She's incredibly excited and teases that she has "some treats for fans."
Ciara is also thrilled to see all of the successful women who will be in the audience, including her friend Taylor Swift, who will be honored with the Artist of the Decade award and is performing during the live show.
Amid all the drama with Taylor's former record label, Big Machine Records, Ciara gives On The Red Carpet her inside opinion on the matter: "She's a good friend of mine as well and I feel like she always rises to any challenge that is thrown her way...she's just so smart."
Female empowerment has been a rising theme within the music industry, and Sunday night will be no different. With many female artists taking the stage as performers and potential honorees, Ciara reveals there's "a lot of girl power happening for this night, and it's always fun to be in the room with them."
There will be no shortage of fun and energy during the live show, as the host is all about showing the audience a good time.
If you're watching on KABC/ABC7 in Los Angeles, catch a special edition of "On the Red Carpet at the AMAs" at 7 p.m. PT.
The 2019 American Music Awards airs on Sunday, 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
