'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler returning to Illinois for hometown celebration

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
'She had an energy and a spark': HS choir teacher recalls American Idol star Grace Kinstler

CHICAGO -- "American Idol" finalist Grace Kinstler is coming back home to Illinois for a special celebration in her honor.

Kinstler is in the final three for the big finale this Sunday on ABC.

Grace impressed the judges last Sunday with a cover of Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This."

'American Idol' recap: The top 3 are chosen!

Kinstler, the Lakewood, Illinois native, went to Crystal Lake Central High School. Kim Scherrer, Kinstler's former choir teacher, said she "controlled the room" whenever she was in a performance or audition.

"She had an energy and a spark that is definitely a unique characteristic," Scherrer said.

When it came to singing as part of a choir, Scherrer said Kinstler was very unassuming.

Grace Kinstler talks about 'American Idol' experience ahead of new single release

"Grace's talent is so controlled, so when she sings with a group of students, she is very focused on 'How do we blend?' and 'How am I a part of that group?' and not standing out within that group," Scherrer said.

Scherrer said the whole area is excited to cheer her on.

"This has been just fantastic," she said. "We are so excited and so thrilled to cheer Grace on. I cannot think of a more deserving person to have this honor, and her Tiger Pride family here in Crystal Lake is just loving watching her in the spotlight."

For more information on the celebration, visit the city of Crystal Lake's website.

This season's "American Idol" finale is Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
