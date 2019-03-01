american idol

American Idol hosts Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan share what to expect for season 2

Sandy Kenyon reports on the new season of "American Idol."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This Sunday, a new journey begins for a group of aspiring singers hoping to make their music dreams come true.

American Idol returns for its second season on ABC.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon sat down with judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan to find out what we can expect from this year's talent.

American Idol, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, returns Sunday, March 3, at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC. Premiere week will continue on Wednesday, March, 6 at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT.

After that, Idol will air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT.
