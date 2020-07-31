american idol

Idol Across America: 'American Idol' kicks off virtual audition tour

Auditioning for "American Idol" just got easier!

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan judge the "American Idol" season three finale from home. (ABC)

"American Idol" made history last season when they became the first reality competition show to continue broadcasting remotely.

The series will return in spring 2021 for its fourth season on ABC and they're looking for their new star. The show will kick off "Idol Across America," their groundbreaking, live virtual audition tour, on Aug. 10.

"Idol" will host remote auditions across all 50 states and Washington D.C., giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents to an "American Idol" producer. Auditions will be easier than ever, allowing potential contestants to participate in any official audition date, from anywhere in America.

Staying true to Idol's audition process, singers will get real-time feedback from producers during their virtual audition.

In May, Just Sam was crowned the season three winner of "American Idol." Now, the singer is giving aspiring Idols tips on how to ace their audtition.



"Idol Across America" auditions will be held as follows and are subject to change:

  • Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug. 10)
  • Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug. 12)
  • Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)
  • Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug. 16)
  • Open Call Auditions (Aug. 17)
  • Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug. 18)
  • Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)
  • Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug. 22)
  • Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug. 24)
  • Open Call Auditions (Aug. 25)
  • Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug. 26)
  • Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug. 28)
  • Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug. 30)
  • Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep. 1)
  • Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep. 3)
  • Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep. 5)
  • Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep. 7)
  • Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep. 9)


To sign up for a chance to virtually audition for "American Idol," visit americanidol.com/auditions.

EMBED More News Videos

'American Idol's' Lionel Richie juggles jobs as both judge and cameraman as show assigns everyone to work from home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitiontelevisionabc primetimesingingabcamerican idolotrcreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'Live with Kelly and Ryan's Idol Encore' to feature Julia Gargano
NYC's Just Sam is the new American Idol
Who will be the next 'American Idol'? Watch tonight's finale!
'American Idol' finale to feature 'We Are the World' performance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus update
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Tracking Isaias: Hurricane watch issued for parts of Florida
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
COVID News: How school in NYC will look different this year
BLM holds NYC march, rally with families of police shooting victims
LA Zoo lions euthanized due to declining health
Show More
Jogger finds woman's body in wooded area on Long Island
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Underground explosions, manhole fires, cut power in Brooklyn
Home Opener: Yankees back in the Bronx to face off against Red Sox
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
More TOP STORIES News