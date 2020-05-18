american idol

American Idol Live: Just Sam lands in the top 5

By Bob Monek, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Just Sam made the cut to the final 5 for a chance at becoming the next American Idol.

For her first song of the night, the 20-year-old from New York City performed "Stronger" by the first Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, and impressed the judges.



"Another beautiful performance," Luke Bryan tweeted. Lionel Richie called it a "killer performance."

Rounding out the top 5 are:
Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS

Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA


Jonny West - Studio City, CA


Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA


Voting is now open!


Staten Island's Julia Gargano and Louis Knight of Narberth, PA did not make the final 5, but could still get a shot at performing on Live with Kelly and Ryan's American Idol Encore later this week.

AFTER IDOL: Attention Taylor Swift lovers! Now's your chance to watch a never-before-seen, exclusive performance from Paris!

MONDAY ON LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN: "Idol" fans can play a part in giving a favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

*** LIVE UPDATES - EARLIER STORY BELOW ***

Tonight's the night! 'American Idol' finale will feature two New Yorkers, Just Sam and Julia Gargano, hoping to land a spot in the top 5 and a shot at becoming the next Idol!

Each of the final 7 performed two songs on Sunday night - one Disney song and one dedicated to a mother figure in their lives.

Don't miss the "American Idol" finale on TONIGHT at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC 7!

Just Sam, a 20-year-old from New York City, sang for her grandmother last week.



Since middle school, she's been singing in the subway. Filmmakers Joe Penney and Ladan Osmon followed her life on the subway for a documentary titled 'Sam Underground.'

Just Sam spent time in the New York City foster care system before being officially adopted by her grandmother.

Moments after 'Idol' begins on Sunday night, two contestants will be eliminated. Just Sam admits that makes her a little nervous.

"I mean I guess it's just the nerves that comes with all of this. So, we gotta deal with it, but it's scary, for sure," she said.

The other New Yorker is Julia Gargano, who received a big bear hug from Katy Perry when this journey started with a prediction of a top 5 finish on 'American Idol' and she's almost there!

Sandy Kenyon talked to New York's Just Sam ahead of Sunday's American Idol



Gargano is a 22-year-old Staten Island native studying composition at The College of Saint Rose in Albany.

She heard nothing but raves from the panel after her recent performance of "New York State of Mind" - also the song that she says she loved performing the most.



Gargano has welcomed millions of viewers across the country to the Westerly neighborhood of Staten Island, where her home set gets more elaborate with every passing week!

She showed us the props she's collected.

"We added this 'I Love New York' sticker, and then we have all these nice pictures of New York. We're like 'let's just make it as New York as we possibly can,'" she said.

Gargano has been writing songs and recording since a very young age, becoming a regular performer at the Bitter End in New York City since she was 13.

Not only will the new Idol be crowned, but expect some big performances on Sunday night.

Mom-to-be Katy Perry debuts her new single "Daisies." Luke Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita." And something that people have been talking about for weeks wondering if it could happen -- Lionel Richie will make history again by performing "We Are The World."

Don't miss the "American Idol" finale on Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC 7!





