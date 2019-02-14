American parents are noticing their little ones adopting British accents after watching Peppa Pig, a popular children's TV show about a female pig and her animal friends.
All of the characters in the British cartoon have accents.
It's now called the "Peppa Pig Syndrome" or the "Peppa Pig Effect."
Some parents on Twitter are saying their kids are even starting to use British dialect, like "mum."
