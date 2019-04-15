NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Disney's Frozen on Broadway is celebrating its one year anniversary and to mark this milestone, we are going behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew.
"It's a privilege and it's so hard. It's so challenging. Anna means so much to everyone around the world, so it's an honor to wake up and do this every single day," said Patti Murin, who plays 'Anna'.
Caissie Levy, who plays 'Elsa,' weighed in on playing her dream role. "These are such iconic roles and people from all over the world come into the theater each night and are expecting a certain Elsa and a certain Anna," said Levy.
The design, the choreography and the music have brought the Disney favorite to new heights for this unforgettable stage performance.
We also sat down to Ryann Redmond, the new 'Olaf' and first ever female to play the role and her sidekick 'Kristoff' played by Noah Ricketts.
"It's such a thrill to play such a well-known and beloved character in the show," said Redmond. "It's truly a remarkable feeling hearing the audience's reaction when I come out."
The differences from the movie to the stage - twelve new songs and the show is good for all ages, and great for the whole family to enjoy.
"We have to do a lot of setup backstage that you don't see," said Stage Manager Lisa Dawn Cave. "The glove flying, the cape flying and not letting the audience see how that happens."
Let It Go, the fan-favorite song, is a moment that everyone comes to see and will not walk away disappointed.
For more information about Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical, you can visit the website here.
Amy Freeze goes backstage at Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical with Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff
