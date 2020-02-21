Arts & Entertainment

An emergency interrupts 'American Idol' auditions

NEW YORK -- The "American Idol" bus continues its journey to Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California, and Sunriver, Oregon, on an all-new episode on Sunday night!

In Savannah, the judges take to the streets as one Idol hopeful sings for her life, while the Philadelphia Eagles cheer team visits the Washington, D.C. auditions as one of their own goes in front of the judges.

Kyle Tanguay and the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders on 'American Idol'



In Los Angeles, another hopeful unleashes her unique love for sardines with an original song during a must-see audition.

An emergency in Sunriver, Oregon results in a visit from local firefighters who save the day, then celebrate with a victory song alongside the judges.

Plus, more heartfelt stories and extraordinary voices from across the nation are unveiled as singers vie for their spot in Hollywood.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.

"American Idol" airs Sunday night on ABC. Check your local listings.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
