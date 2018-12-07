ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Andy Warhol retrospective at the Whitney Museum

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon goes backstage for the Andy Warhol retrospective at the Whitney Museum

By
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
A new retrospective at the Whitney Museum brings together more than 350 works spanning his entire career.

Portraits of Mick Jagger, Liza Minnelli, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and so many others began with a Polaroid instant photo taken by Warhol, who then layered on paint using silk screens to make a final work of art.

Working decades before the invention of social media, Warhol was the first to predict that in the future, "everyone would be famous for 15 minutes."

To spend time at this retrospective is to marvel at how often Warhol found so much meaning in what is commonplace. But as much as he accomplished, his death at the age of 58 still left so much promise unfulfilled.

"Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again" runs through March 31 at The Whitney Museum of American Art. For more information, visit Whitney.org/Exhibitions/AndyWarhol.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More Backstage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonLower ManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Here are your 2019 Grammy nominations
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Trump nominating William Barr as AG, Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
Car crashes into home in Yonkers
Mueller to reveal details on Russia investigation
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
Show More
AccuWeather: Cold weekend, but snow stays south
Former MLB players Valbuena, Castillo killed in car crash
Man in wheelchair dies trapped in basement during fire
Sketch released in racist attack on Manhattan subway
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
More News