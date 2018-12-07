Andy Warhol retrospective at the Whitney Museum

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --A new retrospective at the Whitney Museum brings together more than 350 works spanning his entire career.
Portraits of Mick Jagger, Liza Minnelli, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and so many others began with a Polaroid instant photo taken by Warhol, who then layered on paint using silk screens to make a final work of art.
Working decades before the invention of social media, Warhol was the first to predict that in the future, "everyone would be famous for 15 minutes."
To spend time at this retrospective is to marvel at how often Warhol found so much meaning in what is commonplace. But as much as he accomplished, his death at the age of 58 still left so much promise unfulfilled.
"Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again" runs through March 31 at The Whitney Museum of American Art. For more information, visit Whitney.org/Exhibitions/AndyWarhol.
