4-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening calls 'All My Sons' on Broadway her dream role

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- With a role in one of the year's biggest hit movies and a Tony Award nomination for her first role on Broadway in more than 30 years, it's a great time to be Annette Bening.

The four-time Academy Award nominee, who was nominated for the 1987 Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her Broadway debut in "Coastal Disturbances," calls her part in "All My Sons" her dream role.

"How many women get to do what I'm doing right now," she said. "Not many. It's really cool."

Bening stars as a mother who comes to realize her husband, played by Tracy Letts, made money by cutting corners manufacturing airplane parts -- and men have died as a result.

Arthur Miller's play was first staged in the aftermath of World War II, but the star said it has great relevance today.

"Do we pay a price if we have been untruthful," Bening said. "Do we owe the truth to ourselves and our family?"

Bening has had a long absence from Broadway, as she has been spending more time with her four children and husband Warren Beatty.

"So I just decided, 'Well, I'm going to have to wait till my kids are grown,'" she said. "So now that my youngest is away, I was ready to come back to Broadway. And then this literally appeared like a magic trick in front of me."

There was a similar surprise waiting for Bening on the big screen.

"That Captain Marvel project was just so completely out of the blue," she said. "It's probably the closest to when I used to play in my backyard. I don't know if you used to do that, but I used to play pretend. It was literally the most fun playing pretend that I'd done in a long time."

