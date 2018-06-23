Anthony Bourdain toxicology report: No drugs in system

PARIS --French officials released the toxicology report following the suicide of Anthony Bourdain.
The famed chef, author and television host did not have narcotics in his body when he hanged himself in a hotel bathroom in France on June 8.
From an investigative standpoint, the only question left had been whether Bourdain had any substances in his body at the time of his death.
He was 61 years old.
