ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain toxicology report: No drugs in system

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Bourdain did not have narcotics in his body when he hung himself in a hotel bathroom in France on June 8.

By ABC7.com staff
PARIS --
French officials released the toxicology report following the suicide of Anthony Bourdain.

The famed chef, author and television host did not have narcotics in his body when he hanged himself in a hotel bathroom in France on June 8.

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide in France

From an investigative standpoint, the only question left had been whether Bourdain had any substances in his body at the time of his death.

He was 61 years old.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsuicidefamous deathcelebrity chefu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Anthony Bourdain: Legendary chef's love for LA
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News