Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins wins best actor Academy Award for 'The Father'

Anthony Hopkins wins Oscar Best Actor for role in 'The Father'

LOS ANGELES -- The Academy Award for best actor at the 2021 Oscars has gone to Anthony Hopkins for "The Father."

It's the second Oscar for Hopkins, and comes nearly 30 years after his first in 1992, for playing Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs." He's been nominated four times since without a win.

Hopkins was not on hand to accept the award. It was an upset win - many had expected Chadwick Boseman to win for his final film role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Hopkins won the Oscar Sunday night for his role as a man who battles with dementia opposite Olivia Colman in the film directed by Florian Zeller.

The 80-year-old Hopkins beat out fellow nominees Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman, Steven Yeun and the late Boseman.
