'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' Hawaiian wedding photo shoot

Aquaman crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot

A newlywed couple was posing for photos after their Hawaii wedding when Aquaman strolled into the background, and the results were viral bliss.

Now, the couple is getting some laughs after their photo bomb turned into an epic photo shoot with a star.

Katie Meyers and her groom were posing for the stunning photos when actor Jason Mamoa strolled into the background.

He then joined them for a few pictures and even pointed Aquaman's trident at the lovebirds.

A guest later shared a picture with Momoa, calling him the best wedding crasher ever.

