Arts & Entertainment

Live ARDYs show Sunday will celebrate the best in Disney radio

LOS ANGELES -- Sunday night's ARDYs show is offering a Radio Disney music celebration packed with performances and surprises.

The show is hosted by Sofia Carson, the star of "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" and "Descendants."

"You can expect a pretty epic opening - that I can't say too much about, but I'm so excited for everyone to see," Carson said.

"It really is a genuine celebration of music and Disney and the magic of that combination. I'm so excited to be hosting."

Performers on stage will include Avril Lavigne, Steve Aoki, and the Jonas Brothers, among others.

The ARDYs were formerly called the Radio Disney Music Awards.

The show airs live on The Disney Channel at 5 p.m. PT and again at 8 p.m.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsradiodisneydisney channelmusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for driver after man killed in Bronx hit-and-run
Man charged with arson in fire that burned through rabbi's home
Miracle Mets' Ed Kranepool, Art Shamsky pay special visit to nursing facility
Sen. Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters
New picture of baby Archie, Prince Harry for Father's Day
2 wanted for mugging couple trying to buy car in Queens
Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute
Show More
El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
25-year-old woman drowns at beach in Queens
AccuWeather: Some storms for Father's Day
Man arrested for trespassing in building where Ocasio-Cortez has office
Massive South American blackout, 44 million without power
More TOP STORIES News