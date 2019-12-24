entertainment

'Frozen' Fire: Celebrate the season with Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+

SAN FRANCISCO -- So, you don't have a fireplace to help you experience the warm glow of the holiday season? Let it go!

Fans of "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" will love watching virtual flames flicker in the hearth of Anna and Elsa's family home in the Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+.

You can hear the fireplace crackle and see five stockings hanging on the mantle for Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff.

The video stream lasts three hours, giving you plenty of time to imagine yourself in the castle's rustic and elegant family room.

The Disney+ Instagram account warns those made of snow may want to steer clear (sorry, Olaf).

Subscribers can find the stream by searching for Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
