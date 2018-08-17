DETROIT --Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in Detroit, the late Queen of Soul's hometown.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. local time at Greater Grace Temple. It will be limited to Franklin's family and friends, according to publicist Gwendolyn Quinn.
Members of the public will be able to pay their respects at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where Franklin will lay in state on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.
Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.
Franklin died Thursday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.