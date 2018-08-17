ARETHA FRANKLIN

Aretha Franklin funeral: Everything we know about plans to honor the Queen of Soul

EMBED </>More Videos

From topping the charts with "Respect" to performing at presidential inaugurations and winning 18 Grammys, these are the major milestones of Aretha Franklin's life and career. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

DETROIT --
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in Detroit, the late Queen of Soul's hometown.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. local time at Greater Grace Temple. It will be limited to Franklin's family and friends, according to publicist Gwendolyn Quinn.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where Franklin will lay in state on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentaretha franklinfuneralcelebrity deathsmusic newsu.s. & worldMichigan
Related
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
His whole life musically changed knowing Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Hollywood museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy: Hollywood museum a dream come true
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
His whole life musically changed knowing Aretha Franklin
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspected shoplifter slashed during fight with CVS employee
Video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Whale flips boat at the Jersey Shore
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years
EXCLUSIVE: Car torched in bizarre Queens arson mystery
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Exclusive: More claims of abuse by welfare agency police
Show More
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin Friday
Timeline: What we know about the Watts family killings
Slain mom on Facebook: Husband 'best dad us girls could ask for'
President Trump visits Long Island for fundraiser luncheon
2 sentenced in grow house explosion that killed FDNY chief
More News