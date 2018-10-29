ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aretha Franklin's stage outfits to go up for auction in Times Square

Sandy Kenyon reports on the Aretha Franklin outfits going up for auction in NYC.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An auction for the late "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is coming soon to New York City.

More than 30 stage outfits worn by her will be sold by Julien's Auction House on November 10 at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square.

The clothing she wore and some of her accessories will be sold as part of the "Icons and Idols" sale. Included is the dress she wore at President Bill Clinton's second inauguration.

Franklin sold 75 million records in her lifetime. She was both an icon and an idol.

