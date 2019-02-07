Ariana Grande is saying "Thank you, next" to music's biggest night.
The pop star will reportedly not attend the Grammy Awards this Sunday after a dispute with the show's producers.
Sources say Grande pulled out of the awards show after producers told her she could only perform her latest single "7 rings" as part of a medley with another song of their choosing.
Grande is nominated for several Grammys this year.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Ariana Grande to skip Grammy Awards after producer dispute
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News