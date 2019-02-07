ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande to skip Grammy Awards after producer dispute

Ariana Grande is saying "Thank you, next" to music's biggest night.

Eyewitness News
Ariana Grande is saying "Thank you, next" to music's biggest night.

The pop star will reportedly not attend the Grammy Awards this Sunday after a dispute with the show's producers.

Sources say Grande pulled out of the awards show after producers told her she could only perform her latest single "7 rings" as part of a medley with another song of their choosing.

Grande is nominated for several Grammys this year.

----------
