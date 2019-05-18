Arts & Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted with flying kick during fitness event in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- An unknown man assaulted actor Arnold Schwarzenegger during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday, but the 71-year-old appeared to quickly recover and say "I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

Video shows the former California governor standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man makes a flying kick into his back. Schwarzenegger stumbles forward. The man is quickly grabbed by security. Off camera a man shouts several times "Help me!"

The video shortly afterward shows Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders but then walking out ringed by security.

Schwarzenegger later posted on Twitter: "Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

He had been attending his Arnold Classic Africa event, which features dozens of sports and fitness activities. In a separate Twitter post, the event blamed a "crazed fan" for the assault.

The statement cited organizer Wayne Price as saying the assailant was "known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past" and that Schwarzenegger was "fine and still in good spirits."

The actor confirmed he had no intention of laying charges and would continue with another appearance on Sunday as planned, the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentafricaattackarnold schwarzeneggercaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man opens fire on NYC playground during baseball game
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
15-year-old fatally shot in head in Harlem
Cafeteria worker fired for giving student free lunch won't return
Oprah surprises NJ principal, students with $500K donation
Maleah Davis' mom: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
SB lanes of Pulaski Skyway reopen after NJ chlorine factory fire
Show More
50 arrested, guns and drugs seized in Connecticut bust
Coach hailed as hero for tackling armed student at Oregon school
Clogged, overflowing toilet backs up subway service during morning rush
AccuWeather: Saturday splendor before heat turns up Monday
BTS at MetLife: Be prepared for 2-hour delays after concert
More TOP STORIES News