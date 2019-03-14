Arts & Entertainment

AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels

EMBED <>More Videos

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

AT&T announced it is raising prices for its DirecTV Now service.

But what makes the change worse is that customers will also get fewer channels.

DirecTV Now used to have a base price of $40, but that will increase to $50.

The package will include HBO, which is owned by AT&T, but the service will also drop some popular channels not owned by the company -- HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.

The changes come after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company's Time Warner takeover.

The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentat ttelevisionus worldfinance
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Reputed Gambino crime family member killed in front of home
2 women arrested after LI officer allegedly punched in head
Arrest made in sex assault of 83-year-old woman
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
2 dead in head-on collision involving van and car in NJ
Man convicted of murdering estranged wife in UWS apartment
NXIVM co-founder pleads guilty in New York sex slave case
Show More
Man fatally struck while crossing street in NYC hit and run
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
RHONJ star Joe Giudice to be transferred to detention center
Long Island town cracks down on illegal massage parlors
Massive fire tears through Central Islip apartment building
More TOP STORIES News