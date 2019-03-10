Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls

NEW YORK -- Attorney Gloria Allred says a client has turned a tape over to law enforcement that appears to feature R&B singer R. Kelly sexually abusing girls.The client, Gary Dennis, said at a news conference in New York on Sunday that he doesn't know Kelly and doesn't know where the tape came from. He says he came across it while cleaning out a collection he had for years.He says a man who appears to be Kelly was on the recording engaged in sexual acts with young girls.Kelly faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.----------