Juice WRLD death: Autopsy to be performed Monday after 21-year-old Chicago-born rapper dies at Midway Airport

After arriving in Chicago Mr. Higgins suffered what appears to be a medical emergency with no obvious signs of foul play. Individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating. We will await autopsy results on cause & manner of death & don't anticipate any updates until 3pm tomorrow https://t.co/5mJuvx2uLR pic.twitter.com/Ptx5rKyx9O — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 9, 2019

CHICAGO -- An autopsy will be performed Monday after the unexpected death of Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD at Midway Airport Sunday.The up-and-coming rapper died after suffering cardiac arrest at a private hangar at Midway, authorities said. He reportedly had a seizure.Paramedics were called shortly after 2 a.m. after the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, arrived in Chicago on a private jet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police said there are no signs of any foul play and they are waiting for the results of the autopsy Monday."Shortly after arriving to Chicago he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him. There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information," Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said."Currently we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death."Authorities said they don't expect any further updates on how Higgins died until Monday afternoon.Higgins grew up in Chicago's south suburbs and graduated from Homewood Flossmoor High School in 2017.Higgins' long-time friend, Cameron Irvin, said he knew Jarad before his red carpet days."If you knew Jarad he always used to skateboard, had the torn jeans with the skater shoes and use to have the pink braids," Irvin said. "If you knew him when he had the pink braids that's a long time ago."Juice WRLD rose to fame off the back of his 2018 album "Goodbye and Good Riddance," which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The lead single "Lucid Dreams" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also won the "Top New Artist" Billboard award earlier this year.Higgins has been known to work with artists such as Travis Scott and Lil Yachty.Many music artists are also remembering Higgins' legacy.Chicago rapper and activist Chance the Rapper said, "Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don't know what to make of it."Interscope Geffen A&M Records released a statement, saying "Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice's family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world."Fans are also mourning the artist who many say was just at the beginning of a successful career."It was really touching, young up-and-coming artist from Chicago really, you know, just kind of making his way, and this happens," said fan Lania Sibley."I know his music touched a lot of people so hearing he was so young and passed at such an unfortunate way is very saddening," said Robyn Echols.Higgins celebrated his 21st birthday last Monday.