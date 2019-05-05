movie news

'Avengers: Endgame' nears global record with over $2 billion at box office

EMBED <>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the record breaking opening weekend for 'Avengers: Endgame'.

By Lindsey Bahr
LOS ANGELES -- "Avengers: Endgame" has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time and is leaving newcomers in its dust.

The Walt Disney Co. estimates Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster has added $145.8 million from North American theaters and $282.2 million internationally in its second weekend in theaters bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.

"Endgame" is one of 5 movies to ever reach that mark and, not accounting for inflation, is now the second biggest film of all time worldwide behind "Avatar's" $2.8 billion. "Avatar" reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for "Endgame."

New films picked up scraps at the domestic box office, including "The Intruder," with $11 million, "Long Shot," with $10 million, and "Uglydolls" with $8.5 million.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmoviebusinessdisneymovie newsmarvel
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
'Avengers: Endgame' topples 'Star Wars' preview record
MOVIE NEWS
When you should take a bathroom break during 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' topples 'Star Wars' preview record
'Avengers' fans remind each other #DontSpoilTheEndgame
Rami Malek cast as villain in Bond 25
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by fake ride-share driver
List of NYC street closures for the Five Boro Bike Tour
WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at New York Emmy Award Gala
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Mueller tentatively set to testify to House Judiciary Committee
5 wanted for attacking, robbing teens in Prospect Park
Show More
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Up Close: Anti-Semitic crimes on the rise
FDA: Heat wraps may burn users trying to relieve back pain
LI high school coach charged with sexually abusing student
Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay
More TOP STORIES News