"Avengers: Endgame" spoiler-free review

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This finale is for the fans, and I will long remember the murmurs of approval and the sighs of satisfaction I heard during a screening of this movie. "Avengers: Endgame" concludes what was started by "Iron Man" back in the spring of 2008.How this ends will not be revealed here so I can't tell you too much, but I can reveal powerful stones captured by Thanos during the previous movie's "Infinity War" prove crucial to the plot of this epic, which picks up in the aftermath of that conflict.Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man is drifting in space, recording a message for his beloved Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), telling her that his oxygen will soon run out.The remaining Avengers must decide what to do about their arch-enemy.That's tough given the evil monster, Thanos, has turned so many of their fellow Avengers to dust. Helping them is a new addition to the crew: Captain Marvel - and so begins "the fight of their lives."The movie works, especially for those who can't get enough of these guys, but don't go in expecting non-stop action.In fact, not a whole lot happens for the 1st hour- though a clear explanation of the stakes involved helps the film resonate more deeply.This is an emotionally satisfying three hour conclusion to more than twenty movies, especially for fans who have followed these super-heroes on the big screen for more than a decade.Like Iron Man says, "part of the journey is the end."I was determined this review be 'spoiler-free' to allow each fan of The Avengers to discover the endgame for themselves.