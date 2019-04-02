marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets now on sale, new trailer released

In the newest trailer for ''Avengers: Endgame,'' the heroes are ready to prove they'll do whatever it takes.

We're just weeks away from the release of Avengers: Endgame, and fans got a slew of reasons to get excited on Tuesday morning: tickets are now on sale, and the superhero epic got a new trailer and new posters.



The two new posters are for the movie in IMAX and Dolby.



Tickets were released for sale on Tuesday morning as well, with some special opening night showings available on Thursday, April 25.

Endgame will be the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe films out this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home will get released this summer.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
