'Avengers: Endgame' tickets now on sale, new trailer released

Tickets are now on sale to experience @MarvelStudios #AvengersEndgame the way it's meant to be seen. Avengers: Endgame was filmed with #IMAX Cameras, so you’ll see up to 26% more picture, only in IMAX theatres. April 26. Seats are limited, reserve now: https://t.co/iIOjnHDiDi pic.twitter.com/Ee5mgScFP4