Arts & Entertainment

'Avengers: Endgame' to stream exclusively on Disney+

Disney says "Avengers: Endgame" will only stream on the new Disney streaming service later this year.

The mega-grossing Marvel film will hit Disney+ on December 11. The streaming service is scheduled to launch in November with a $6.99 monthly subscription. Consumers can also purchase an annual membership for $69.99.
MORE: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more!

The movie continues its reign at the box office, passing the global $2 billion mark this week.

"Avengers: Endgame" is currently on pace to top Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsdisneymarvel
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News