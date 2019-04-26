marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' topples 'Star Wars' preview record at the box office

EMBED <>More Videos

The hotly anticipated film "Avengers: Endgame" opened in the United States on Thursday, April 25, and was introduced by the directors and the president of Marvel Studios in Los Angeles at the El Capitan Theatre.

LOS ANGELES -- "Avengers: Endgame" has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million from Thursday night preview showings, according to the Walt Disney Co.

The previous record holder was "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" which earned $57 million from Thursday previews in 2015.

Internationally, Disney said on Friday that "Avengers: Endgame" has already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theaters with over half of that tally coming from China.

RELATED: Everything to know before seeing "Avengers: Endgame"

Box office prognosticators are projecting that the film could earn anywhere from $260 million to $300 million domestically, and between $800 million and $1 billion globally when the dust settles and final numbers are reported Monday.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.

MORE ON "AVENGERS: ENDGAME"

Before 'Avengers: Endgame' arrives, a look back at Marvel's box office hits

'Avengers: Endgame' stars reflect on the 22 film run of the Marvel series

'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesbusinessmoviedisneymovie newsmovie premieremarvelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
"Avengers: Endgame" spoiler-free review
'Avengers' fans remind each other #DontSpoilTheEndgame
'Avengers: Endgame' poised to topple box office records
Before 'Avengers: Endgame', look back at Marvel's box office hits
TOP STORIES
Cardinal Dolan releases list of accused clergy
Inmate decapitated cellmate, severed body parts, police say
Teen girl dies after being shot in the head in Yonkers
2-year-old walking with grandmother struck by cab in hit and run
Parrot seized after warning owners of police arrival
AccuWeather Alert: Cooler weekend
Funeral services held for fallen Marine, FDNY firefighter
Show More
Up Close: Bridget Kelly speaks out after BridgeGate resentencing
Man who said cop confused hash brown for phone found not guilty
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony now 'alert and conscious'
Hindu priest attacked in possible hate crime in New Jersey
Semi driver arrested, multiple dead, more injured in fiery crash on I-70 in Denver
More TOP STORIES News