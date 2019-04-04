marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets for $15K? New Marvel movie creates bidding war

Marvel fans are so excited to see the new "Avengers: Endgame" movie that it's created a bidding war on Ebay for tickets.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Would you pay $2,000, $10,000, or even $15,000 for Avengers tickets?

Marvel fans are so excited to see "Avengers: Endgame" that it's created a bidding war on eBay for tickets.

People are listing movie tickets online for a ridiculous amount.

This comes after ticket retailers, including Fandango and AMC, crashed due to a high volume of fans looking for seats.

"Avengers: Endgame" hits theaters April 26.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
