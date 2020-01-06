Awkwafina makes Golden Globes history as first Asian woman to win best actress in a comedy film

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Awkwafina, the star of the hit indie family drama "The Farewell," became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.The rapper and actress best known for her comic role in "Crazy Rich Asians" put down the mic and set aside the laughs to play a young woman in a Chinese family that is keeping their matriarch's cancer a secret from her in director Lulu Wang's "The Farewell.""If anything if I fall upon hard times I can sell this," Awkwafina said as she held the Globe trophy on the stage.The win is part of a breakout two-year run for the 31-year-old Awkwafina, real name Nora Lum, who gained prominence for the 2018 films "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8."She may now see an Academy Award nomination, though best actress winners in the Globes' separate comedy category don't always see Oscar nods.