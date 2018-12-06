ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Great British Baking Show' goes American; Spice Girls' Emma Bunton dishes on holiday-themed challenges

Showcasing bakers from around the country, the series puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations.

Heather Harkins and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Back for a fourth season on ABC, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, based on the hit U.K. series The Great British Bake Off, returns Thursday, December 6th.

Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, the series puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations, all hoping to be named America's Best Amateur Baker.

ABC7 got exclusive interviews with host Emma Bunton and judge Sherry Yard at the New York City Premiere at iPic Theaters.





Joining as host this season, Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton, alongside returning host Anthony "Spice" Adams, will present bakers with weekly challenges as they turn up the heat in the kitchen creating sweet and savory holiday fare.

Joining the judges panel this season is three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard.

Each week, Yard and judge Paul Hollywood will taste decadent and delicious treats while sharing advice and commentary in regards to the bakers' techniques and skills.

The Great American Baking Show premieres Thursday, December 6th at 9:00 pm EST on ABC.
