Arts & Entertainment

Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you

You still can't get your hands on a toy Baby Yoda, but there's a solution: build your own.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Tuesday its stores will soon stock the adorable alien.

Fans will have to stuff The Child themselves -- but Baby Yoda, it will be.



The "Star Wars" character took the world by storm in November when he was revealed in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

The series creators were so intent on keeping Baby Yoda, whose official name is The Child, a secret, they didn't tell toy companies about it.

That led to the lapse we're in now, where we've fallen in love with Baby Yoda, but the toys haven't been manufactured yet.

Disney recently tried to appease fans by announcing toys and allowing fans to pre-order them.

Those won't ship until April or May.

It's not clear if the Build-A-Bear version will be available before then.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneybeardisney+ streaming servicestar warstoys
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in sex assault, murder of 92-year-old in country illegally
27-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Long Island
Teens injured by firework on street corner in Brooklyn
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
Woman attacked by man wearing mask on subway platform
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
Show More
Conn. man accused of killing hotel worker in Anguilla sues resort
Michael Avenatti taken into custody on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release
Police look for suspect after Uber driver attacked with hammer
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
More TOP STORIES News