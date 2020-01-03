Fans recreate windmill fantasy suite date with 'Bachelor' Peter Weber

"The Bachelor" season 24 contestant Deandra greets Peter Weber as she exits the limo dressed as a windmill. (Photo: John Fleenor)

LOS ANGELES -- Peter Weber went down in "Bachelorette" history after his romantic night in the windmill last season with Hannah Brown and we all witnessed the iconic fantasy suite date onscreen.In case you need a refresher, the former couple later revealed that they "did the deed" four times during their overnight date in Crete, Greece. Now, fans are getting the opportunity to recreate his windmill experience with the "Bachelor" himself.Bachelor Nation can have their own fantasy suite experience by visiting this life-size windmill replica at The Grove in Los Angeles. Of course, no pop-up would be complete without a great social media opportunity. Fans can recreate Weber's "Bachelor" promo and exit the windmill amid a flurry of rose petals."I am normally very private about my intimate life," Weber told On The Red Carpet. "With that being said, I've always been comfortable talking about sex."While no one expected a windmill to be so iconic, Weber described the location as "adventurous," "spontaneous" and "satisfying."Considering this season's promos revolved around Weber's fantasy suite date, he won't be hearing the end of the windmill innuendos anytime soon. At this point Weber has learned to "embrace" all of the windmill jokes, including those from his first night as "The Bachelor."Lucky mall-goers were treated to a special surprise when Weber emerged from the windmill. The "Bachelor" handed out roses to fans and took pictures in front of the iconic setting."[I'm] super grateful to have all these fans here supporting me," Weber said. "I'm looking forward to them following me on this journey...I think they're going to enjoy it.""He is so sweet in person," exclaimed one fan, who was noticeably swooning after meeting the "Bachelor."The pop-up is not a complete replica of the Airbnb Weber and Brown stayed in, as the structure did not include a bed (or that infamous chest). Weber is happy to play along with the slew of windmill jokes, but he is excited for fans to gain a deeper understanding of who he is by watching his journey to find love.Nevertheless, Weber said that "the windmill will forever be a part of [his] story."The windmill pop-up will be at The Grove through Monday, Jan. 6. Other "Bachelor" franchise alumni will be having meet-and-greets with fans throughout the week.