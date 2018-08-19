BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum is a dream come true

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage at the construction of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, a dream more than 90 years in the making

By
LOS ANGELES, California (WABC) --
Along "The Miracle Mile" in Los Angeles, a historic building that once housed The May Co. department store is being restored, transformed and connected to a sphere designed by famed architect Renzo Piano.

It will soon become the first major museum devoted entirely to film.

"When the Academy (of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) first started, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and other leaders in Hollywood, they wanted to build a museum," said Katharine DeShaw, deputy director of advancement and external relations at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. "That was in 1927. So here we are, 90 years-plus later, and we're actually coming to life."

It's a heady mix of new and old, which will also allow visitors to step behind the silver screen to see how magic is made.

"People will experience the movies," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson said. "You will see screens of your favorite films. You will see artifacts from your favorite movies. You'll be able to see the ruby red slippers. But you will see the ruby red slippers in the context of The Wizard of Oz."

The sphere will also house a 1,000-seat theater.

"This is a new type of museum for film," Museum Director Kerry Brougher said. "You can't really understand what cinema is all about unless you approach it from a whole number of different ways. And one of those is, of course, to have major motion picture theaters right in the musuem. And then a whole series of exhibitions, public programs and, of course, a wonderful observation deck that looks out towards the Hollywood Hills."

It's been a gleam in the eye of Hollywood for almost a century, and now, this dream is just one year away from being realized.

"We're probably about 2/3 of the way through construction," DeShaw said. "We open about a year from now, and every single day, we see new activity, new changes."

Hudson says the idea is to appeal to film fans and casual moviegoers -- and everyone in between.

"People come to Los Angeles, to Hollywood, the home of movie making, they really want to learn about movies or feel movies," she said. "And this will be that place for them."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentoriginalsbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyonmoviemuseums
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'The Peculiar Patriot'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Crowdfunding films
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
At least 14 fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys concert
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum a dream come true
MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are engaged
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD: Off-duty officer shoots man in wheelchair who fired gun
LI beaches close as needles, syringes wash ashore
Robbery suspect dies after falling onto third rail in Brooklyn
MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
Wake for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River
Man dies after being struck by lightning at Long Island park
Man rescued from base of waterfall after trying to retrieve cellphone
ICE detains father headed to hospital with his pregnant wife
Show More
At least 14 fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys concert
2 found unconscious due to carbon monoxide poisoning at NJ market
WATCH: Seemingly brazen drug deal on back of NYPD patrol car
NYPD officer tackles swarm of bees on fire hydrant
Father swept downstream while trying to save missing son in river
More News