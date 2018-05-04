BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: DJ, PR exec April Hunt helps emerging artists break through

Sandy goes backstage with DJ and public relations executive April Hunt, who is using her eclectic skills to help emerging artists break through

NEW YORK (WABC) --
April Hunt uses her skills as a DJ and as a public relations professional to promote emerging artists who have traditionally struggled to break through.

"The art feeds the music, because a lot of the DJ gigs that I get are within the art world," she said. "From the PR side of it, it's all promotion, right? And I get to invite people to great openings, to places like Pen and Brush."

According to its website, Pen and Brush has been the only international nonprofit organization offering an outlet for women in both the literary and visual arts in New York City for more than 120 years.

"Pen and Brush is all about women, amplifying the voice of women artists, women writers," Hunt said. "If you're a woman, this is a safe space for you to show your talents."

Hunt is the founder and CEO of sparkplugPR and also a popular DJ throughout the art world.

"I also get to invite them to parties, like the Armory show party at the MoMA," she said. "There's just this synergy and it's just this excitement that builds around this package of things to get people excited about."

And that, she believes, is as important as ever.

"Considering the many movements that we have, like MeToo, and again with the political landscape is on our country and globally, there's more of a need to expose these voices," she said. "Voices of women, voices of people of color and just fight for the justification and recognition of their talents."

